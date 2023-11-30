2023 November 30 11:58

Norwegian Cruise Line сhristens all-new Norwegian Viva in Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, celebrated the christening of Norwegian Viva, the second ship in the award-winning Prima Class, according to the company's release.



Following Norwegian Viva’s debut this past August and its inaugural summer season of European voyages, over 1,500 guests joined the christening ceremony held in the Company’s LEED Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami.

At 965 feet long with the capacity for 3,099 guests, Norwegian Viva has unique, thrilling activities including the three-story Viva Speedway; elevated offerings such as Indulge Food Hall, an open-air food market featuring 11 unique eateries; and an awe-inspiring art collection with stand-out pieces including British digital artist Dominic Harris’ 52-foot-wide interactive work of art named “Every Wing has a Silver Lining” installed at the Metropolitan Bar.

Following the inaugural sailing and select voyages from Miami, the ship will reposition to San Juan, Puerto Rico and be the newest ship to homeport in the destination when she arrives on Dec. 15, 2023.