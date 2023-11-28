2023 November 28 17:08

Pyxis Tankers to acquire dry bulk vessel from Safe Bulkers

Pyxis Tankers Inc., an international shipping company, has entered into a definitive agreement with Safe Bulkers to purchase an 82,013 dwt dry bulk vessel built in 2015 at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding, according to the company's release. The eco-efficient Kamsarmax, fitted with a ballast water treatment system and scrubber, has a purchase price of $26.625 million which is expected to be funded by a combination of bank debt and cash. It is anticipated that the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, will be completed by February, 2024.

Pyxis Tankers currently owns a modern fleet of four product tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids as well as a controlling interest in a single ship Ultramax dry bulk joint venture.