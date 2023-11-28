2023 November 28 16:18

Maersk Supply Service introduces a leaner setup and reduces 55 positions

In August 2023, Maersk Supply Service announced that it will focus on two core business areas – Offshore Wind and Offshore Support Vessels (OSV). Today, the company introduces a leaner onshore setup moving the decision-making closer to the frontline. The objective is an effective operation with a lower cost base, improved competitiveness, and stronger commercial decisions, according to the company's release.

Going forward, the OSV business will be centred around three core regions – South America, North America and Europe/Africa.

As a consequence, the global organisation will be reduced by approximately 55 positions, of which 25-30 positions are in Denmark and subject to consultation. There will be no reduction among seafarers.

Today, Maersk Supply Service has a fleet of 32 OSV vessels and 1 wind Installation vessel under construction.



Maersk Supply Service provides offshore marine services for oil and gas and offshore wind customers. The company is actively working to solve the energy challenges of tomorrow including developing new innovative solutions to accelerate the energy transition. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, it has over 1,000 employees both onshore and offshore and owns more than 30 vessels and one Wind Installation Vessel under construction.

Maersk Supply Service is owned by A.P. Moller Holding, which is owned by the A.P. Moller Foundation. The A.P. Moller Foundation was established by the founding family to ensure that the foundation contributes to society for generations to come. Today, A.P. Moller Holding invests in both private and public companies based on these four themes: global trade, the energy transition, circularity, and demographic and societal changes.