2023 November 28 15:13

ONE sets container ship cargo record

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has broken the world record for the volume of containers loaded on a single vessel in Singapore Port, according to India Shipping News.

The 24,000 Teu nominal capacity ONE Integrity was loaded with 21,954 Teu in the Port of Singapore surpassing the milestone set by the Evergreen vessel Ever Ace, which carried 21,710 Teu on 14 August 2021.

While the nominal carrying capacity of the world's largest containerships is now 24,000 Teu a greater due to a combination of factors including cargo weight and vessel stability the maximum number of loaded boxes the vessels can actually carry is considerably less than stated capacity.

The ONE Integrity moved into first position and the Evergreen vessel moved into second place, which in turn overtook two achievements set by the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé, which made voyages in which it moved 21,433 Teu (April 2021) and 20,723 teu (October 2020), which currently places it in third and fourth place.

ONE recovered a record it had previously set in 2019, when the containership MOL Tribute achieved that mark by loading 19,100 Teu, surpassing at that time the milestone achieved by a Maersk vessel, in August 2018, with 19,038 Teu.

ONE Integrity is 399 metres long, 61 metres wide and has a draught of 16.5 metres. The vessel was launched at sea and delivered to its operator in 2023.