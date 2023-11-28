2023 November 28 12:43

Allseas’ new barge for shallow water offshore construction activities inaugurated in Singapore

Sandpiper, Allseas’ new barge for shallow water offshore construction activities, was inaugurated today in Singapore with a special ceremony after several upgrading activities in 2022/2023, according to the company's release.

Sandpiper is equipped with a 10-point mooring system, pipelay equipment suitable for laying pipe up to of 60 inches in diameter and a piggyback firing line for 6.50 inch diameter pipe.

Sandpiper is also fitted with a davit system that enables her to perform ‘mid-line’ tie-ins and a 800 t crane for construction work.