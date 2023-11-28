2023 November 28 10:35

MAN Energy Solutions announces the release of a dual-fuel version of the high-speed MAN 175D engine

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that a dual-fuel version of its MAN 175D high-speed engine, capable of operating on methanol, will be available by the end of 2026. The new variant, designated MAN 175DF-M, will be available both as newbuild and retrofit variants, according to the company's release.

MAN Energy Solutions states that the 175DF-M will be optimised for diesel-mechanical and diesel-electric propulsion to achieve the largest methanol share and best efficiency for various applications and load profiles. In fact, the engine has already been awarded the ‘fuel ready’ certificate by DNV, guaranteeing the introduction of this dual-fuel methanol technology.

The 175D engine is MAN Energy Solutions’ latest addition to the high-speed maritime sector and is, as such, one of the pillars of its efforts to develop a methanol-ready engine portfolio as the demand for such technology has rapidly been increasing of late. With its success in achieving series-approval for its two-stroke engines, MAN Energy Solutions has used this experience to develop an optimised solution for its four-stroke engines, including successful single-cylinder testing. As such, the results of these efforts will fuel the upcoming development and validation of the dual-fuel PFI (Port Fuel Injection) technology for its methanol-ready 175D engine.



MAN Energy Solutions believes that PFI is the most advanced technology currently available. Its development targets a highest methanol share over a wide power range while achieving the highest cylinder output in its high-speed engine class. In particular, optimisation for diesel-electric multi-engine plants will allow operation of the engines at an optimal load point achieving the highest methanol share.