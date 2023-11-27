2023 November 27 17:43

Rem Offshore announces new charter agreements

Rem Offshore has annouced several long-term contracts is signed for its vessels. The contracts have been signed on market terms and will ensure high fleet utilization in the coming years, according to the company's release.

Rem Inspector has been awarded contracts for work on offshore wind projects in Taiwan. The contracts have a total duration of just over 1 year with start-up Q4 23. Rem Inspector is a subsea vessel built in 2013. Since 2019 Rem Inspector has worked within offshore wind with gangway services and commissioning of offshore wind farms.

The subsea vessel Rem Saltire has been awarded a 2-year contract for an international seismic supplier, and will be used for node seismic and ROV services globally.

Rem Mira has extended its contract with Serica Energy until Q4 2026. Rem Insula and Rem Cetus have extended their contract with Apache until Q1 2025. The supply vessels will continue to cooperate well with their charterers and will support their operations on the UK continental shelf.

Rem Star and Rem Art have extended 2 years with Equinor ASA and have ongoing contracts well into 2025. The supply vessels will support their operations on the Norwegian continental shelf, and Rem continues its cooperation with Equinor. The vessels still have 3 annual options left after 2025.

The contracts have a total value of just over NOK 1.5 billion, and Rem Offshore has a total backlog of around NOK 3 billion.