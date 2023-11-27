2023 November 27 16:57

Danelec acquires Nautilus Labs AI technology platform

Combining Danelec’s onboard data capturing ship performance capabilities with the strong AI-based analytics platform of New York-based maritime technology company Nautilus Labs, Danelec will be able to offer a comprehensive turn-key solution to accelerate the maritime industry’s transition to high-quality, high-frequency data both supporting and accelerating the green agenda, according to the company's release.

Copenhagen-based Danelec, the technology provider specializing in maritime safety and sustainability, and a global leader in ship data management solutions that drive efficiency and safety at sea, acquires the Nautilus Labs technology platform to carve a niche in the market, leveraging equipment expertise and robust analytics capabilities.



The Nautilus Labs platform will continue in its current form and support its customers on existing terms. However, leveraging the synergies of Danelec’s extensive onboard capabilities within quality data capturing and Nautilus Lab’s capabilities within analytics and machine learning, entirely new and more impactful solutions are at the center of the joint value proposition guiding this strategic acquisition.

With the acquisition, Danelec is expanding its capabilities into the realm of vessel optimization. The combined suite aims to provide a comprehensive solution for fleet efficiency, incorporating shaft power meters, digital data capturing, and Nautilus Labs' fleet performance platform, providing customers with valuable insight to optimize operations, realize savings, and ensure compliance.



While the integration of the AI-based technology platform will enable Danelec to expand horizontally within the market of maritime digitalization, the acquired capabilities will not change the agnostic approach that characterizes Danelec’s position in the market.



The acquisition is Danelec’s third acquisition within two years, following Danelec’s purchase in December 2021 of Norwegian KYMA AS, a leading specialist in digital monitoring of ship operations, and the acquisition of the VDR and MDE business of MacGregor in November 2023.

Last week, Danelec published its latest annual report boasting massive growth with revenue almost doubling from 168 million DKK last year to 298 million DKK in 2022/23 with 53% organic growth.



Danelec is a specialist in digital solutions for the maritime industry dedicated to simplifying data capture for ship owners, enabling them to future-proof their fleet and compete effectively in a data-driven, net-zero economy.



Nautilus Labs is a maritime technology pioneer that reduces emissions while maximizing commercial returns to decarbonize the ocean supply chain.