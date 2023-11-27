2023 November 27 14:44

Hudong-Zhonghua delivers LNG Geneva to CSSC Shipping

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua has handed over the 174,000-cbm vessel, LNG Geneva, to CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, according to LNG Prime.

Hudong-Zhonghua held the naming and delivery ceremony on November 24 for the vessel that will serve a charter contract with Geneva-based trader Gunvor.

This is the fourth and the final LNG carrier the CSSC-controlled shipbuilder built for CSSC Shipping.

Hudong-Zhonghua already delivered two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers to CSSC Shipping as part of a contract signed in December 2019, while the two firms signed a shipbuilding contract for the third LNG carrier in July 2021.

Also, the fourth vessel is part of the original 2+1+1 contract signed in 2019.

Part of Hudong’s fourth-generation Changxing series, all of the four 295 meters long LNG carriers feature WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel engines and GTT’s NO96 L03+ containment system.

The first vessel Mu Lan serves PetroChina under a charter deal, while the second vessel Gui Ying, works for Gunvor as well.

Last month, CSSC Shipping took delivery of Wen Cheng, the third vessel in this batch, and this vessel also serves PetroChina.



Hudong-Zhonghua started building LNG Geneva in June last year and held a keel-laying ceremony in November.

It launched this LNG carrier on May 4 this year, while the vessel completed both its sea and gas trials in September in just five and half days.

The Chinese shipbuilder said that the construction of this LNG carrier took only 17.5 months, and it delivered the vessel five months ahead of schedule.

LNG Geneva is the fifth LNG carrier delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua this year.

The shipbuilder expects to deliver another LNG carrier next month, setting a new record for its LNG carrier deliveries within a year.