2023 November 27 11:12

ONE launches West India North America Service to enhance connectivity in India

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has annouced the new West India North America (WIN) service which connects India’s west coast and the United States east coast to further enhance ONE’s services in the India subcontinental market.

India has been playing an increasingly important role in world trade, with an export volume of approximately 453 billion USD for merchandise trade with an annual growth rate of 15% in 2022, according to World Trade Outlook and Statistics published by World Trade Organisation. ONE India was established right at the beginning back in 2018 and have since built a network of 25 offices with 410 employees by 2022. As of November 2023, ONE provides 22 weekly services which collectively covers 11 ports in India.

The new WIN service will offer a weekly route from Hazira, Nhava Sheva, Mundra to New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston. The service will also call at Damietta, Algeciras, Jeddah, which offers further connection to Mediterranean destinations in combination with other services.

Service rotation: Bin Qasim – Hazira – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Damietta – Algeciras – New York – Savannah – Jacksonville – Charleston – Norfolk – Damietta – Jeddah – Bin Qasim.

Commencement of service will be May 2024, with details to be announced separately.



Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarter in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. Operating more than 220 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 170 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is the world’s sixth largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.69 million TEU. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.