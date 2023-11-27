2023 November 27 09:51

MHI and Orica announce collaboration to explore emissions reduction opportunities

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI) and Orica have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore potential opportunities for collaboration on emission reduction initiatives, aligned with MHI and Orica's shared decarbonisation ambitions. The collaboration will leverage MHI's reputation for manufacturing excellence and innovation, as well as Orica's existing presence and emerging opportunities in the global renewable hydrogen and ammonia markets, Orica said in a media release.

The collaboration covers various areas of mutual interest, including:

exploring technology deployment opportunities for renewable hydrogen and renewable ammonia production near Orica's facilities in Newcastle and Gladstone, Australia

creating demand opportunities for renewable hydrogen and renewable ammonia in the power generation, maritime, industrial and agricultural industries

investigating activities to further reduce emissions from Orica's existing operations.

Orica is one of the world's leading mining and infrastructure solutions providers.