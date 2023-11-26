  • Home
  • News
  • EC launches first European Hydrogen Bank auction with €800 million of subsidies for renewable hydrogen production
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 26 12:19

    EC launches first European Hydrogen Bank auction with €800 million of subsidies for renewable hydrogen production

    Under the pilot auction, producers of renewable hydrogen can submit bids for EU support for a certain volume of hydrogen production

    The Commission launched today the first auction under the European Hydrogen Bank to support the production of renewable hydrogen in Europe, with an initial €800 million of emissions trading revenues, channelled through the Innovation Fund. Producers of renewable hydrogen can bid for support in the form of a fixed premium per kilogram of hydrogen produced. The premium is intended to bridge the gap between the price of production and the price consumers are currently willing to pay, in a market where non-renewable hydrogen is still cheaper to produce, the European Commission media release said.  

    The Hydrogen Bank complements other policy tools to build a market for renewable hydrogen, stimulate investments in the production capacity, and bring production to scale. Renewable hydrogen has a critical role to play in Europe's future energy mix, in particular for the decarbonisation of heavy industry and some transport sectors, replacing fossil fuels. By enabling a faster rollout of innovative hydrogen technologies the pilot auction will contribute to the REPowerEU Plan goal to produce 10 million tonnes of hydrogen domestically by 2030.  

    Under the pilot auction, producers of renewable hydrogen, as defined in the Renewable Energy Directive and its Delegated Acts, can submit bids for EU support for a certain volume of hydrogen production. The bids should be based on a proposed price premium per kilogram of renewable hydrogen produced, up to a ceiling of 4.5€/kg. Bids up to this price, and which also comply with other qualification requirements, will be ranked from the lowest to the highest bid price and will be awarded support in that order, until the auction budget is exhausted. The selected projects will receive the awarded subsidy on top of the market revenues that they generate from hydrogen sales, for up to 10 years. Once projects have signed their grant agreements, they will have to start producing renewable hydrogen within five years.  

    Cumulation with other types of aid from participating Member States will not be possible, to ensure a level playing field for all projects regardless of location. This will prevent fragmentation at the early stages of the European hydrogen market and reduce administrative costs for upcoming national hydrogen support schemes.  

    Auctions-as-a-Service
    The Commission is also offering a new “Auctions-as-a-service” mechanism under the Hydrogen Bank. This will enable Member States to finance projects which have bid in the auction, but not been selected for Innovation Fund support due to budget limitations. This allows them to award national funding to additional projects on their territory, without the need to run a separate auction at national level, reducing the administrative burden and cost for all parties. Member States' participation in the ‘Auctions-as-a-service' scheme is voluntary, and project developers must also express their interest in it during their application to be eligible. The scheme could play a significant role by preventing the segmentation of the market and incentive schemes.

    Any support offered by Member States through this service will be considered as State aid. They must notify their support to the Commission, and will benefit from a streamlined approval process, as the auctions are designed at the EU level in line with the Guidelines on State aid for climate, environmental protection and energy.  

    Next steps
    Bidders have until 8 February 2024 (17:00 CET) to apply via the EU Funding and Tenders Portal. Project promoters are strongly encouraged to consult these frequently asked questions when preparing their proposals and to engage with a financial institution as soon as possible concerning their completion bonds.

    An Info Day will take place online on 30 November, providing an opportunity for project applicants to ask questions to the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), which will implement the auction. Innovation Fund National Contact Points also organise Info Days in most Member States.

    Applicants will be informed about evaluation results as early as April 2024 and sign the Grant Agreements within nine months after the call closure.
    The pilot auction will allow the Commission to collect reliable data about the EU's renewable hydrogen project pipeline, the level of competition for this kind of support, the costs of renewable hydrogen production, and its market price. The Commission will use lessons from the pilot scheme to inform future auctions that could be developed for other decarbonisation technologies and products. The Commission intends to launch a second round of auctions in 2024.

    Background
    With an estimated budget of €40 billion from the EU Emissions Trading System between 2020 and 2030, the Innovation Fund is the EU's largest funding programme for the deployment of innovative net-zero technologies. The Innovation Fund has also opened its 2023 call for proposals today with a €4 billion budget available for cutting-edge low-carbon technologies in various sectors.

    The European Hydrogen Bank was announced by President von der Leyen in her State of the European Union address in 2022 to support the EU's domestic hydrogen production and imports from international partners of renewable hydrogen. It aims to unlock private investments in the EU and in third countries by addressing the initial investment challenges and needs, closing the investment gap and connecting future renewable hydrogen supply to consumers.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 26

16:09 Key milestone for one of the world´s most powerful hydrogen fuel cells, TECO 2030 on schedule for first customer deployment H1 2024
14:18 ADES awarded jack-up contract in Indonesia
13:53 Europe: GTT ‘Switching to methanol will mean more emissions andmore cost'
12:19 EC launches first European Hydrogen Bank auction with €800 million of subsidies for renewable hydrogen production
10:36 Finland to launch competitive tender for two offshore wind projects

2023 November 25

15:27 HD Hyundai wins $72 mn power equipment order in Saudi
14:01 Business results above plan, growth in key commodity groups - Luka Koper
12:34 Slovenia’s port of Koper a gateway for Vinfast deliveries to Europe
11:56 S&P Global uncovers port performance shifts in Q3 - Port Technology
10:13 New quay opens up new possibilities in the Port of Gothenburg Energy Port

2023 November 24

18:07 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 7.280dwt vessel for Vrtom Group
17:42 IRENA and DP World join forces to advance decarbonisation solutions for ports and maritime logistics
17:13 Full occupancy of the Klaipėda LNG terminal is ensured until 2033
16:29 Damen introduces fully electric SOV with offshore charging
15:46 HAROPA PORT and VERSO ENERGY sign an agreement to set up an industrial unit to produce low-carbon hydrogen and synthetic fuels in the HAROPA PORT port area
14:23 Korea's KDB likely to tap top bidder for HMM in November
13:54 Goal Zero consortium partners launch Hydromover, Singapore's first fully electric cargo vessel
13:25 Hanwha Ocean clinches order for world’s largest ammonia carriers
12:45 A.P. Moller - Maersk signs partnership with Kumho Tire on multi-year logistics solutions
12:22 KPI OceanConnect supplies OOCL with biofuel blend
11:42 Brazil port operator CLI to invest $122 million in Santos port terminal
10:41 Damen Shipyards delivers Damen Multi Cat 2712 to Maritime Craft Services

2023 November 23

17:46 Germany builds up LNG import terminals
17:06 Proman Stena Bulk holds naming ceremony for methanol tankers Stena Provident and Stena Progressive
16:35 Kalmar secures an order to supply Brazilian equipment leasing service provider Brasmaq with a total of 21 Kalmar Essential reachstackers
16:13 Indian government plans to extend shipbuilding aid for 10 years beyond 2026
15:45 Repsol bunkers Royal Caribbean cruise ship with LNG at Malaga
15:20 Austal Australia delivers 18TH Guardian class Patrol Boat
14:53 Ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk expand its capacity to handle 32 million tonnes of crude oil exports by 2026
14:33 Fully electric cargo vessel with swappable batteries launched in Singapore
14:03 Ocean Network Express is set to install two containerized wind assist devices
13:32 Steerprop to supply Arctic bow thrusters for Canada’s new Polar Icebreaker
13:02 Wartsila to retrofit ten Hafnia tankers for improved propulsion efficiency
12:41 Fincantieri signs support services contract with Egypt
12:15 Enerocean’s W2Power receives design approval from Bureau Veritas
11:53 YILPORT Puerto Bolívar to receive new cranes
10:28 Gerdes Green receives government subsidy for Damen Combi Freighter 3850 green innovations

2023 November 22

18:06 Ships sailing to European ports face a combined carbon emissions bill of $3.6 billion next year
17:31 China likely to collaborate on key port, shipyard project in Fiji
17:07 Port of Constanta posts a record 29.4 million metric tons of grain in Jan-Oct 2023
16:43 Fincantieri and the Italian Institute of Technology will develop innovative robotics systems
16:35 Maersk signs landmark green methanol offtake agreement with Chinese developer Goldwind
16:28 World’s first methanol-fuelled engine ordered for VLCC segment
15:54 Hapag-Lloyd opens Technology Center in Chennai
15:25 A new passenger ferry delivered by Incat Crowther to CTM Deher in Guadeloupe
14:52 Babcock and Hanwha Aerospace sign partnership agreement MOU
14:22 Two ships divert course away from Red Sea area after vessel seized by Houthis - Reuters
13:42 Tersan shipyard acquired Norwegian Havyard Leirvik Shipyard
13:02 ONE orders 12 methanol dual-fuel boxships
12:31 Wartsila to supply one of Europe’s most advanced simulators to new Finnish maritime training facility
12:01 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Ta San Shang Marine to supply a new construction service operation vessel
11:42 CMA CGM to apply a USD 150/TEU Panama Adjustment Factor starting January 1st, 2024
11:15 SDARI, BV and NAPA joint project validates benefits of 3D model-based classification approvals
10:40 Fortitude adds up to four ethane/ethylene-capable handy-size vessels to its fleet
10:09 Stolt Tankers B.V. orders six 38,000 deadweight tonne stainless steel parcel tankers from Wuhu Shipyard in China
09:45 IHI and Vopak sign MOU for joint study on low-carbon ammonia terminal development and operation

2023 November 21

18:07 Indian shipyard CSL orders MAN 175D GenSets for hydrogen-powered feeder container vessels
17:36 Australian Maritime Safety Authority bans third ship from poor-performing operator
17:29 Van Oord installs first turbine at South Fork offshore wind farm
16:45 ONE launches Black Sea Turkey Service
16:37 Havfram signs Green ECA Term Loan Facility to fully finance newbuilding programme
16:22 “K” Line commencs operation of new logistics facilities for finished vehicles in Indonesia
16:08 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Cyclone Type Microplastic Collection Device developed by MOL and MIURA
15:48 Enersea delivers cable installation system for DEME’s Viking Neptun
15:14 Yara invests in CCS in Sluiskil and signs binding CO2 transport and storage agreement with Northern Lights
14:22 BRIX Marine launches its latest addition to the NAIAD series pilot boats
14:09 IMO-Singapore project on Maritime Single Window delivery at Angola Port completed
13:42 P&O Maritime Logistics’ multifaceted approach to decarbonisation
13:12 Fertiglobe ships world’s first ISCC PLUS certified renewable ammonia
12:43 Jan De Nul and Egypt join hands to bring green energy to Europe