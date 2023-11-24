2023 November 24 18:07

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 7.280dwt vessel for Vrtom Group

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards announces the successful launch of the 7.280dwt vessel, MV Vertom Anne Marit, for the Vertom Group, according to the company's release. The launch ceremony, held at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards in Kampen, celebrated the strong relationship between culmination of meticulous craftsmanship and cutting-edge design that went into the creation of this vessel.

The MV Vertom Anne Marit is the fourth vessel in a series of ten vessels and represents a significant addition to Vertom Group's fleet, renowned for its commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation in the shipping sector. Built by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, renowned for its expertise in shipbuilding, this vessel exemplifies the highest standards of maritime engineering and design.

Featuring a diesel-electric propulsion system, the 'Vertom Anne Marit' boasts state-of-the-art technology, ensuring maximum fuel consumption efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. Its advanced design optimizes performance while reducing environmental impact, aligning with the industry's evolving sustainability goals.

The MV Vertom Anne Marit, part of the Labrax series, was specifically designed by Groot Ship Design and TBSY for a diesel-electric propulsion system. The Labrax series marks an important milestone in the development of sustainable shipping solutions and is therefore fully in line with the ambitions of both the Vertom Group and Thecla Bodewes Shipyards to make a substantial contribution to the transition to an emission-free shipping industry.

The diesel-electric propulsion system on board of the MV Vertom Anne Marit, in combination with the advanced power-management system, minimizes energy losses, reduces overall fuel consumption and reduces CO2 emissions. This desired result has already been proven in the performance of the first three newbuild vessels, MV Vertom Patty, MV Vertom Cyta and MV Vertom Tomma. In addition, the installed propulsion power on board MV Vertom Anne Marit is considerably lower compared to ships of equal cargo capacity and with conventional propulsion. With a length of 118.60m, a width of 14.30m and a full-box cargo hold of 329,700 cuft (7,280 dwt), the Labrax 7280dwt series offers competitive transport solutions.



The Vertom Group, based in Rhoon (The Netherlands), is an experienced and reliable partner that focuses on professional maritime services and support related to sea transport.

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, headquartered in Kampen (The Netherlands), is a seventh-generation family business with a combined experience in shipbuilding spanning over three hundred years. The shipyard's focus is on supplying future-proof smart ships that strive for emission-free shipping using innovative sustainable solutions.