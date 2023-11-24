2023 November 24 12:45

A.P. Moller - Maersk signs partnership with Kumho Tire on multi-year logistics solutions

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kumho Tire, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, according to the company's release.

The partnership seeks to combine Maersk's expertise in global transport and logistics with Kumho Tire's strong foothold in the automotive sector. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize Kumho Tire's supply chain management, leveraging Maersk's fourth-party logistics´ (4PL) visibility solution for a five-year period, along with domestic intermodal services for three years. Maersk is expected to manage more than 40,000 FFE (40-foot equivalent) volumes per year starting from 2024.



Kumho Tire uses Maersk Ocean service for years, while Maersk is committed to providing integrated solutions for customers, the collaboration has now extended to the logistics domain, showcasing the mutual trust and confidence between the two companies.

The signing of this MOU is a clear testament to the dedication of both Kumho Tire and Maersk towards fostering innovation and providing customer-centric services.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.