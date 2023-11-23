2023 November 23 17:06

Proman Stena Bulk holds naming ceremony for methanol tankers Stena Provident and Stena Progressive

Proman Stena Bulk, the joint venture between leading tanker company Stena Bulk and the leading methanol producer Proman, has today formally christened Stena Provident and Stena Progressive, the final two vessels in its initial six-strong methanol-fuelled tanker fleet, according to the company's release.

The two 49,900 DWT tankers were named at a ceremony held at Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd (GSI) in China.

The decision to name the final two vessels at GSI recognises the shipyard’s pivotal role in the construction of the six joint venture methanol tankers. The construction of Proman Stena Bulk’s fleet was executed by the shipyard over the last three years, including during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Executing the newbuildings during this unique period required close collaboration between Stena Bulk, Proman and GSI. It has created a blueprint for the industry to follow as it scales up methanol-fuelled shipping over the coming decade.

Both vessels are 49,990 DWT dual-fuel mid-range (MR) tankers. Once operational, the ships will consume 12,000 tonnes of methanol annually, realising reduced NOx emissions by 80%, the virtual elimination of SOx and Particulate Matter (PM), and a CO2 emissions reduction of 15% on a tank-to-wake basis compared to conventional marine fuels.

Uniquely for the joint venture fleet, Stena Provident and Stena Progressive’s tanks are equipped with the industry’s best-in-class high performance polymer MarineLINE cargo tank lining, affording them greater cargo flexibility. As the vessels are set to be time chartered, this means that a greater range of organisations and charterers will be able to build experience operating with methanol-fuelled ships and realise near-term positive sustainability impacts.



This final naming ceremony for the last vessels in the joint venture’s initial fleet means that Proman Stena Bulk’s tankers now account for one quarter of the currently operational methanol-fuelled ships on the water, according to data from Clarksons.