2023 November 23 14:03

Ocean Network Express is set to install two containerized wind assist devices

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the launch of a new trial aimed at unlocking the potential of wind propulsion as a sustainable solution for the maritime industry. Following the successful completion of a factory test, ONE, in partnership with Dutch maritime wind-powered technology experts Econowind, is set to install two containerized wind assist devices, known as VentoFoil containers, on the MV Kalamazoo. The 1,036 TEU feeder vessel operates between Pusan, Yokohama, and Honolulu, and is owned by NORSE UK and managed by Goodwood Ship Management, Singapore.



The VentoFoils, which resemble airplane wings, are designed to harness wind energy, resulting in a significant reduction in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Each VentoFoil is equipped with smart suction system that optimize airflow and maximize thrust, and has the potential to generate up to 400kW of power, reducing fuel consumption by 5%. They are fully automatic, adjust for wind speed and direction, and can be started from the ship bridge.



The trial, scheduled to begin in January 2024 and run for approximately six months, will be a comprehensive study, with ONE closely monitoring the performance of the VentoFoils. Data on fuel consumption, emissions reductions, and overall operational efficiency will be collected. The results of the trial will be used to assess the long-term viability of wind propulsion as a sustainable shipping solution.

This collaboration with Econowind and NORSE UK, who are committed towards ‘Target Net Zero by 2050’, aligns with ONE’s broader green strategy, encompassing initiatives to enhance carbon management, optimize operational efficiency, explore alternative fuels and technologies, and engage in community green building. ONE remains steadfast in its commitment to leading the transition to a more sustainable maritime industry.



Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarter in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. Operating more than 220 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 170 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is the world’s sixth largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.69 million TEU. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.