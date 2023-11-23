  • Home
  • 2023 November 23 11:53

    YILPORT Puerto Bolívar to receive new cranes

    YILPORT Puerto Bolívar has announced the arrival of new 4 STS cranes and 1 RTG crane, according to the company's release.

    The vessel carrying this cutting-edge equipment departed from Japan on October 24th and is estimated to arrive in Puerto Bolívar on November 28th.

    The terminal will provide service with 6 STS, 18 RTG, and 4 Mobile Harbor cranes. With its 1,410 meters of berth length, the terminal will provide service dedicated to container vessels at its 780 meters of berth. This strategic expansion is a testament to YILPORT Puerto Bolívar's commitment to stand as a strategic hub for the logistics industry in the region.

