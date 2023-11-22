2023 November 22 12:31

Wartsila to supply one of Europe’s most advanced simulators to new Finnish maritime training facility

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply its latest simulator technology for a new maritime training centre in Finland, according to the company's release. The order has been placed by the South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences (XAMK) and the Joint Authority of Education of Kotka-Hamina Region (Ekami). It was booked by Wärtsilä in November 2023. The simulator will be installed in XAMK's new campus in Kotka, Finland, where also part of Ekami´s maritime training will take place in the future.

The simulator will feature the latest versions of Wärtsilä’s Navi-Trainer professional and Techsim simulation software, as well as the latest Navi Sailor and NACOS Platinum bridge systems. These include multi-pilot workstations for Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS), radar and conning applications.

The training centre will have two large and three medium sized full mission navigational bridges with 360-degree visualisation. They include digital chart tables as well as a separate bridge wing console operated in virtual reality. For technical training, the centre will have two engine room simulators implemented with two fully loaded control rooms. The simulators come with touchscreen technology, making it easy to swap between any of the engine room models.



In addition to the various system features, there will be several instructor and debriefing rooms capable of working with any part of the simulator. There will also be a dedicated command centre for vessel traffic service, oil spill response, search and rescue, terminal cargo office, and more training applications.



The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in August 2024. XAMK is an existing customer to Wärtsilä, having had another one of Wärtsilä’s training simulator in use for more than 20 years.



Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.