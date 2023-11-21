2023 November 21 16:45

ONE launches Black Sea Turkey Service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announces a new Black Sea Turkey Service (BTS). This new service will offer customers an enhanced coverage in the Eastern Mediterranean region and offers a direct connection from Istanbul, Turkey to Varna, Bulgaria and Constanza, Romania.

The new BTS service is expected to provide a reliable and quality assured transport service as well as schedule integrity.

The first sailing of the new BTS service will start from Istanbul ETA 30th January 2024.

The service rotation will be as follows - weekly service: Istanbul - Varna - Constanza - Istanbul