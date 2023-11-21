  • Home
    BRIX Marine launches its latest addition to the NAIAD series pilot boats

    Credit: BRIX Marine

    BRIX Marine says it has launched its newest NAIAD vessel, the Aldebaran. This 11.3M NAIAD Pilot RHIB showcases the cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and unparalleled performance.

    Key Features of the Aldebaran Include:
    Hull Specifications

    Length x Beam: 11.3m | 37′ x 3.85m | 12′ 6″
    Lightship: 6,000 kg | 13,230 lbs.
    Trial Weight: ~6,422 kg | ~14,160 lbs.
    Propulsion: 2 x 300HP Yamaha
    3 bl 15.75″ X 18″ SS props
    Passenger Count: 4 passenger + 1 crew  

    Length 11.3M (37′): Beam 3.9M (12′ 9″)
    Dead Rise 23 degrees progressive
    5086 alloy aluminum hull skins
    D-shaped foam EV50 (approx. 600mm diameter)
    IsoCoat polyurea hybrid elastomeric membrane

    Deck Accessories
    Flush side & fore decks with aluminum grab rails around the cabin
    Boarding handrails at bow & aft splashwell
    Generator access hatches
    Fixed radar box & light mast on cabin rooftop
    Freeman 12″ round liftout hatch in outboard well

    Cabin Features
    Walls & ceiling insulated & paneled with white FRP & aluminum trim
    Shockwave S2 mid-back shock-mitigating helm seat
    Shockwave S5 Pro mid-back shock-mitigating passenger seats
    Storage cuddy with built-in bunk areas
    Electric marine toilet with solar-powered exhaust fan
    Dometic rooftop air conditioning system

    Electrical & Navigation
    Garmin GPSMAP 8612xsv MFD/Sonar
    Victron MultiPlus 12V/3000VA Inverter/charger
    Northern Lights 6kW diesel generator
    Garmin Twin SD card reader, VHF radios, radar, AIS Class B transponder

    Safety Features
    Dry agent fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detector, gasoline fume detector
    USCG-approved life rings, Jason’s cradle, 6-person life raft

    Finishes
    Clear coat protective finish on exposed aluminum
    Zolatone interior paint, anti-fouling bottom paint
    Treadmaster non-slip exterior decking sheets
    Full house vinyl wrap in 3M 2080-G14 Gloss Burnt Orange

    BRIX Marine is a leading manufacturer of high-performance vessels, known for their innovative design, superior craftsmanship, and dedication to customer satisfaction. With a commitment to excellence, BRIX Marine continues to push the boundaries of marine technology, delivering vessels that meet and exceed the expectations of boating enthusiasts worldwide.

