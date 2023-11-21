BRIX Marine launches its latest addition to the NAIAD series pilot boats
BRIX Marine says it has launched its newest NAIAD vessel, the Aldebaran. This 11.3M NAIAD Pilot RHIB showcases the cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and unparalleled performance.
Key Features of the Aldebaran Include:
Hull Specifications
Length x Beam: 11.3m | 37′ x 3.85m | 12′ 6″
Lightship: 6,000 kg | 13,230 lbs.
Trial Weight: ~6,422 kg | ~14,160 lbs.
Propulsion: 2 x 300HP Yamaha
3 bl 15.75″ X 18″ SS props
Passenger Count: 4 passenger + 1 crew
Length 11.3M (37′): Beam 3.9M (12′ 9″)
Dead Rise 23 degrees progressive
5086 alloy aluminum hull skins
D-shaped foam EV50 (approx. 600mm diameter)
IsoCoat polyurea hybrid elastomeric membrane
Deck Accessories
Flush side & fore decks with aluminum grab rails around the cabin
Boarding handrails at bow & aft splashwell
Generator access hatches
Fixed radar box & light mast on cabin rooftop
Freeman 12″ round liftout hatch in outboard well
Cabin Features
Walls & ceiling insulated & paneled with white FRP & aluminum trim
Shockwave S2 mid-back shock-mitigating helm seat
Shockwave S5 Pro mid-back shock-mitigating passenger seats
Storage cuddy with built-in bunk areas
Electric marine toilet with solar-powered exhaust fan
Dometic rooftop air conditioning system
Electrical & Navigation
Garmin GPSMAP 8612xsv MFD/Sonar
Victron MultiPlus 12V/3000VA Inverter/charger
Northern Lights 6kW diesel generator
Garmin Twin SD card reader, VHF radios, radar, AIS Class B transponder
Safety Features
Dry agent fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detector, gasoline fume detector
USCG-approved life rings, Jason’s cradle, 6-person life raft
Finishes
Clear coat protective finish on exposed aluminum
Zolatone interior paint, anti-fouling bottom paint
Treadmaster non-slip exterior decking sheets
Full house vinyl wrap in 3M 2080-G14 Gloss Burnt Orange
BRIX Marine is a leading manufacturer of high-performance vessels, known for their innovative design, superior craftsmanship, and dedication to customer satisfaction. With a commitment to excellence, BRIX Marine continues to push the boundaries of marine technology, delivering vessels that meet and exceed the expectations of boating enthusiasts worldwide.