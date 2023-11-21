2023 November 21 14:22

BRIX Marine launches its latest addition to the NAIAD series pilot boats

BRIX Marine says it has launched its newest NAIAD vessel, the Aldebaran. This 11.3M NAIAD Pilot RHIB showcases the cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and unparalleled performance.



Key Features of the Aldebaran Include:

Hull Specifications



Length x Beam: 11.3m | 37′ x 3.85m | 12′ 6″

Lightship: 6,000 kg | 13,230 lbs.

Trial Weight: ~6,422 kg | ~14,160 lbs.

Propulsion: 2 x 300HP Yamaha

3 bl 15.75″ X 18″ SS props

Passenger Count: 4 passenger + 1 crew



Length 11.3M (37′): Beam 3.9M (12′ 9″)

Dead Rise 23 degrees progressive

5086 alloy aluminum hull skins

D-shaped foam EV50 (approx. 600mm diameter)

IsoCoat polyurea hybrid elastomeric membrane



Deck Accessories

Flush side & fore decks with aluminum grab rails around the cabin

Boarding handrails at bow & aft splashwell

Generator access hatches

Fixed radar box & light mast on cabin rooftop

Freeman 12″ round liftout hatch in outboard well



Cabin Features

Walls & ceiling insulated & paneled with white FRP & aluminum trim

Shockwave S2 mid-back shock-mitigating helm seat

Shockwave S5 Pro mid-back shock-mitigating passenger seats

Storage cuddy with built-in bunk areas

Electric marine toilet with solar-powered exhaust fan

Dometic rooftop air conditioning system



Electrical & Navigation

Garmin GPSMAP 8612xsv MFD/Sonar

Victron MultiPlus 12V/3000VA Inverter/charger

Northern Lights 6kW diesel generator

Garmin Twin SD card reader, VHF radios, radar, AIS Class B transponder



Safety Features

Dry agent fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detector, gasoline fume detector

USCG-approved life rings, Jason’s cradle, 6-person life raft



Finishes

Clear coat protective finish on exposed aluminum

Zolatone interior paint, anti-fouling bottom paint

Treadmaster non-slip exterior decking sheets

Full house vinyl wrap in 3M 2080-G14 Gloss Burnt Orange



