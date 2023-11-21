2023 November 21 13:12

Fertiglobe ships world’s first ISCC PLUS certified renewable ammonia

OCI Global, Fertiglobe, the strategic partnership between ADNOC and OCI Global, has completed the first shipment of the world’s first internationally recognized renewable ammonia with ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certification. The renewable ammonia was produced at the company’s facilities in Egypt using green hydrogen from the Egypt Green Hydrogen electrolyzer and will go into the production of near-zero emissions synthetic soda ash – a key ingredient in laundry powder – for Unilever.

This world-first shipment, facilitated by OCI Global, demonstrates Fertiglobe’s commitment to decarbonizing industries, delivering on its sustainability agenda and supporting the global energy transition. The shipment was sent to Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited (TFL) who will produce the soda ash for Unilever’s India business, Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

Fertiglobe is pursuing several sustainability projects, notably the Egypt Green Hydrogen project in partnership with Scatec, Orascom Construction, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt. Once completed, this project will have the capacity to produce up to 15,000 tons per annum (tpa) of green hydrogen, serving as feedstock for producing up to 90,000 tpa of renewable ammonia at Fertiglobe’s facilities located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Egypt. Other Fertiglobe initiatives include the Ta’ziz 1 million tpa low-carbon ammonia project, the low-carbon ammonia pilot in the UAE at Fertil and the green hydrogen project in the UAE.