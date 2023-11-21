2023 November 21 12:24

JAPEX, JGC HD, and “K” Line sign a Key Principles Agreement with PETRONAS for the maturation and development of the CCS Project in Malaysia

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX), JGC Holdings Corporation (JGC HD,) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. have agreed and signed the Key Principles Agreement with PETRONAS CCS Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (PCCSV) on 22nd September 2023, to jointly mature and develop the CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) project plan and structure aiming the commercialization of the CCS project by the end of 2028 at offshore Malaysia.

The CCS joint collaboration study was commenced by PETRONAS and JAPEX in January 2022 and JGC Corporation, a subsidiary of JGC HD. and “K” LINE joined in July of the same year, has successfully assessed the underground storage capacity of CO2, marine transportation from CO2 emission sources, and the most effective CO2 storage scheme for the purpose of permanent storage at offshore Malaysia.

Based on the conclusion of Joint Study, that targeting the depleted oil and gas fields and the associated aquifers, identified offshore Malaysia, will maximize practicality of CO2 storage and feasibility of the earliest commercialization, we have agreed to execute the CCS Project Development jointly.

The KPA will commence the specific preparatory works with a view of beginning the front-end engineering design in 2024 and the subsequent construction works, aiming to inject and store CO2 from Malaysia and Japan in the end of 2028. We will proceed with the detailed engineering of the specifications, estimated costs, and business scheme, including infrastructure network of CO2 pipelines from onshore gathering, receiving facilities for liquefied CO2 transported by ships and offshore injection facilities. PCCSV and JC will work closely with other Malaysian stakeholders for the development of the CCS hub in Malaysia.

PCCSV and JC will execute the CCS Project Development aiming for the final investment decision on the commercialization in the mid-2020s and the operation commencement by the end of 2028. The target amount of CO2 injection is to be at least about 2 million tons per year at the beginning of the project, including that from Malaysia and Japan, and 5 million tons per year by 2030, with a view to increasing the amount to more than10 million tons per year in the early 2030s.