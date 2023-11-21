2023 November 21 09:03

The European Union introduced new data demands for shipments into the EU

ICS2 is set to come into effect for all freight shipments in June 2024. Like the original ICS (Import Control System, otherwise also known as ENS), ICS2 is a new cargo safety & security system made to process cargo information, support risk assessment and bolster security and safety at EU borders, according to DFDS.

ICS2 will require all maritime, rail and road carriers to submit more information about the shipments prior to arrival at the EU border. After assessing the information, the authorities will either clear the cargo for transport, request further information or deny it entry into the EU. If the shipment information is not submitted in time, is incomplete or inaccurate, the cargo will be stopped at the border and not cleared by the customs authority.



This likely means that more time and resources will need to be devoted to ensuring the declarations are accurate and submitted in time.