2023 November 20 17:34

Dynacom Tankers Management orders four ice-class Aframax product tankers from China’s DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry

Dynacom Tankers Management, the tanker company owned by Greek shipowner Mr. George Procopiou, has ordered four 115,000 dwt ice-class Aframax product tankers running on conventional marine fuels from China’s DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry Co — a subsidiary of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., according to Trade Winds.

This is an option order for 10 x 115,000 DWT product tankers signed by DSIC together with China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd. (CSTC) in April 2023 with Dynacom Tankers Management. At that time, DSIC indicated that the order for ten 115,000 dwt tankers set a new record for the shipyard with the largest batch of tanker orders signed at one time this year, and was also the largest single tanker order with the largest batch of actual vessels in the history of DSIC, and the new vessels will be built by Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry.

This series of 115,000-ton tanker is the optimized and upgraded version of LRII tanker independently researched and developed by Dalian Shipbuilding, with an overall length of about 250 meters, a beam of 44 meters and a deadweight of about 115,000 tons. The tanker is equipped with open type desulphurization scrubber tower, which meets NOx TIER III emission standard, and the ship energy efficiency design index (EEDI) reaches Stage III, featuring excellent speed, low energy consumption and strong adaptability. Meanwhile, the main engine, boiler and other major equipment have been localized, reaching the world’s advanced level in terms of overall performance, environmental protection performance and reliability, making it the latest generation of green and environmentally friendly medium and long-haul tankers launched by Dalian Shipbuilding for both domestic and overseas markets.