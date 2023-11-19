2023 November 19 13:44

BSC to procure 21 new ships

The 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) was held in Chattogram on Thursday. State Minister For Shipping and Chairman of BSC board Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury chaired the AGM, with Senior Shipping Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal and other board members in attendance. BSC Managing Director Commodore Md Ziaul Hoque presented the financial details of FY23 to shareholders and announced a 25 per cent cash dividend for the year.



Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) has taken steps to purchase 21 more ocean-going vessels to increase its fleet size to expand operation.



State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury unveiled the plan at the 46th annual general meeting of the BSC on Thursday at a hotel in Chattogram.



Khalid Mahmud, also chairman of the state-run BSC, said the government had always been prioritising BSC ships for carrying government cargoes.



Six new ships were added to the fleet in 2019.



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established BSC in February 1972, for managing imports and exports with its ships on international waterways. Banglar Doot was the first ship of BSC.



The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Matarbari deep sea port channel, and the foundation of the first terminal has already been laid. Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chittagong Port has been inaugurated. Bay Terminal master plan activities have already begun.



Mongla and Payra ports are being upgraded. The LNG terminal at Matarbari is floating now. Plans have been taken to transport LNG.



Despite challenges, the state-run company has maintained a steady growth in profit over the years, with a 9 per cent rise in profit in FY23.



The Corporation declared a 25 per cent cash dividend for FY23, which was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM).



Managing Director (MD) of BSC Commodore Ziaul Haque said, "We want to be the premier shipping company in Bangladesh. There are plans to build dual fuel container ships to reduce carbon emissions".



He said the BSC was moving ahead with timely decisions and strategies in compliance with shipping related laws. If BSC's income rises, higher dividends will be declared for shareholders in future.



Mustafa Kamal, senior secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, independent director Prof M Shahjahan, member of BSC Pijush Dutta, Director (Technology) Md. Yusuf, and Mustafa Zamanul Bahar also spoke at the AGM.