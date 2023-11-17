2023 November 17 17:03

Klaveness Combination Carriers to retrofit four of its carriers with air lubrication system

Norwegian ship operator Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has agreed to retrofit four of its vessels with air lubrication system, according to Engine.



UK-based technology company Silverstream Technologies will supply the systems for the four vessels.

Air lubrication system is an energy efficiency measure that uses air from air release units (ARUs) in the hull to generate air bubbles that run continuously beneath the ship’s surface, forming a coat of air that reduces friction significantly.

“This reduction leads to a decrease in net fuel consumption and the subsequent CO2 emissions,” KCC says.

Energy efficiency measures help vessels to improve their Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings and comply with the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI).

According to UK-based University Maritime Advisory Services (UMAS), vessels’ CII ratings can be enhanced by implementing operational measures like ship maintenance, waste-heat recovery and retrofits to improve energy efficiency.

KCC expects the system to “reduce emissions by an average of 5-7%” on its vessels.

The system will be first installed on carriers Barracuda and Barramundi, followed by Balboa and Baffin. Previously, KCC installed the system on two of its carriers - MV Ballard and MV Baru.

Besides the agreed four vessels, KCC has an option to retrofit vessels built between 2016-2021 with the system.