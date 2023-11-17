2023 November 17 09:56

Unifeeder enhances container route connecting Copenhagen with 3 German Hub ports

Unifeeder is enhancing the services connecting Copenhagen with three German hub ports by scheduling an additional weekly container ship call to Copenhagen Malmö Port’s (CMP) terminals in Copenhagen, according to the company's release.

Starting from November 16th , CMP’s container terminal in Copenhagen is served with one additional container ship call every week. This additional service means that Unifeeder is connecting Copenhagen with the three major German hub ports: Hamburg twice a week - Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven once a week.