2023 November 16 17:41

EDGE selects Yahsat to provide satellite communication solutions for its REACH-S airborne platforms

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange , announced today that it has been selected by ADASI, an entity of the EDGE Group and a leading provider of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (“UAVs”), to equip its REACH-S platforms with Yahsat’s cutting-edge, secure satellite communications solutions.

By combining forces in this way, both Yahsat and ADASI reaffirm their commitment to revolutionizing UAV connectivity in the UAE. The partnership brings together Yahsat’s satellite infrastructure and solutions, covering more than 80% of the global population, with ADASI’s unique autonomous systems, culminating in a multi-million US$ deal.

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to enter service in 2025.





