2023 November 16 16:46

Vitol-owned Petrol Ofisi agrees to purchase BP’s Turkish fuel operations

The sale of BP’s shares in BP Turkey Refining Limited and BP Petrolleri A.Ş. is expected to complete in 2024.



BP has reached an agreement to sell its shares in BP Turkey Refining Limited and BP Petrolleri A.Ş. to Petrol Ofisi, owned by Vitol, for an undisclosed sum. The deal is subject to certain conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals, Vitol says in its news release.



On completion, it is expected that Petrol Ofisi will have a network of around 2,700 service stations in Türkiye, an improved presence in major cities, underpinned by a strategic storage and infrastructure network. A network of around 770 bp-branded retail sites will be rebranded under Petrol Ofisi following completion.



BP’s subsidiary BP Turkey Refining Limited holds a 51% stake in the ATAS Anadolu Tasfiyehanesi AS joint venture.



Subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, the sale of bp’s shares in BP Turkey Refining Limited and BP Petrolleri A.Ş. is expected to complete in 2024.