2023 November 16 15:54

Ningbo-Zhoushan port container volumes up 4.5% in Jan-Oct

The Chinese port of Ningbo-Zhoushan saw both cargo throughput and container volume continue to grow for the period of January and October, according to the company's release.



The port posted a container volume of 30.2m teu for the first ten months, increasing 4.51% compared with the same period of last year, while the cargo throughput was 1.1bn tons, an increase of 6.03%.

As the end of October, Ningbo-Zhoushan port operates over 300 container shipping routes including 129 servicing for Belt and Road Initiative.



With the expanding of multi-modal transportation channels, Ningbo-Zhoushan port posted a 12.1% growth of sea-rail combined cargo volume in the first ten months, while the sea-river and inland container volume also delivered double-digit growths.

Beijing recently approved the scheme to enlarge the opening up of Ningbo port and agreed to develop more areas in Chuanshang port area, Xiangshan port area and Shipu port area, which will add nine berths, 620,000 teu and 3m tones throughput annually.