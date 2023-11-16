  • Home
  • News
  • ZIM reports financial results for Q3 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 16 15:24

    ZIM reports financial results for Q3 2023

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., a global container liner shipping company, announced its consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

    Net loss for the third quarter was $2,270 million (compared to net income of $1,166 million in the third quarter of 2022), or a diluted loss per share of $18.904 (compared to diluted earnings per share of $9.66 in the third quarter of 2022). Net loss for the quarter was primarily driven by a non-cash impairment loss of $2,063 million
    Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $211 million, a year-over-year decrease of 89%
    Operating loss (EBIT) for the third quarter was $2,276 million, compared to operating income of $1,544 million in the third quarter of 2022
    Adjusted EBIT loss for the third quarter was $213 million, compared to Adjusted EBIT of $1,554 million in the third quarter of 2022
    Revenues for the third quarter were $1,273 million, a year-over-year decrease of 61%
    Carried volume in the third quarter was 867 thousand TEUs, a slight year-over-year increase
    Average freight rate per TEU in the third quarter was $1,139, a year-over-year decrease of 66%
    Net leverage ratio2 of 0.9x as of September 30, 2023, compared to 0.0x as of December 31, 2022; net debt of $1,619 million, compared to net cash of $279 million as of December 31, 2022

    Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 300 terminals worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: ZIM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 16

18:00 After completing successful flight tests, Candela P-12 enters serial production in Stockholm
17:41 EDGE selects Yahsat to provide satellite communication solutions for its REACH-S airborne platforms
17:25 US appeals court scraps Sempra's Port Arthur LNG emissions permit
16:46 Vitol-owned Petrol Ofisi agrees to purchase BP’s Turkish fuel operations
15:54 Ningbo-Zhoushan port container volumes up 4.5% in Jan-Oct
15:24 ZIM reports financial results for Q3 2023
14:50 Erik Thun receives the first of six ’R-Class’ sisters
14:13 Ocean Alliance expands on Asia-North Europe - Sea-Intelligence
13:32 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of 17 new LNG сarriers
13:25 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2023
13:12 Three Damen's Cutter Suction Dredgers added to the fleet of SEMAR
12:41 Port of Baku to cooperate with National Ports Agency of Morocco
12:11 Port of Long Beach cargo volume up 14.7% to 755,150 TEUs in October 2022
11:50 Korea Line Q3 operating income down 5.7 pct
11:04 Thailand seeks investors for a $28 billion landbridge across the Isthmus of Kra
10:43 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate granted Neptune Energy Norge AS drilling permit for an exploration well in the North Sea off Norway
10:23 DFDS freight volumes down 1%, passenger volumes up 4% in October
09:59 Container shipping costs from Korea to the U.S. West Coast up 7.1 percent on-month in October

2023 November 15

19:36 Andrey Belousov: Russia has practically completed the task of breaking the transport blockade
18:07 EU Commission welcomes deal on first-ever EU law to curb methane emissions in the EU and globally
17:42 KOTUG expands fleet in Guyana with the arrival of three additional Offshore Terminal Tugs
17:19 Cedar LNG executes heads of agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries, Black & Veatch
16:43 CMA CGM orders two LNG-powered RoPax ferries for La Méridionale
16:15 MOL to install cameras, AI systems in cargo holds of newbuilding LNG-fueled car carriers for early fire detection
15:46 Wartsila launches of world-first 4-stroke engine-based ammonia solution
15:15 Boskalis puts 2 GWh shore-based power facility into service in Rotterdam
13:02 Korea to spend $534M to help shipbuilders through 2028
12:40 EU plans for Danish inspections to block Russian oil tankers
12:21 AD Ports Group delivers record Q3 2023 results
11:40 Seaqualize successfully executes first ever offshore transfer lifts on Vineyard Wind 1
11:23 Topsoe signs first Australian green ammonia contract with Allied Green Ammonia
10:49 HHLA’s container throughput decreases by 8.5 percent to 4,455 thousand TEU in Jan-Sept 2023
10:31 Fincantieri delivers “Seven Seas Grandeur” in Ancona

2023 November 14

19:18 Coal exports from Russia may hit 220 million tonnes mark by the year end results, official says
18:07 Misje Rederi launches its 4th eco-friendly hybrid bulk carrier
17:39 LNG-fueled Panamax coal carrier Reimei commences operation
17:13 MOL and KEPCO sign service agreement on development of liquefied CO2 carrier design for CCS value chain
16:15 Odfjell SE expands its fleet with six newbuildings
15:51 By 2030 all newbuildings will be dual-fuel capable - Accelleron
15:14 EU and neighbourhood countries commit to enhanced fisheries management control in the Mediterranean and Black Sea
14:42 ZeroNorth consolidates bunker businesses
14:24 President of Indonesia inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar plant
14:16 Ten-month cargo volume at Russian seaports rose 7.8% to 749.3 million tonnes (expanded version)
13:43 Capital Product Partners acqures 11 newbuild LNG carriers for $3.1 billion
13:28 European Commission and Bulgaria inaugurate the Port Community System
12:52 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 698.1 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
12:24 Hanwha Ocean wins world's largest ammonia carriers order
11:53 Fincantieri and the Central Adriatic Sea System Authority sign an agreement for the development of the port of Ancona
11:23 Framo secures contract for Orsted's offshore wind project in Taiwan
10:41 Sri Lanka Shipping Company places an order for two Damen ASD Tugs 2312
10:18 DMC presents completely redesigned Optima nozzle at Europort 2023

2023 November 13

18:07 New land port linking China's Xizang with Nepal opens
17:34 China increases resale of the super-chilled fuel to other Asian buyers
17:28 Ocean Yield buys two Suezmaxes
17:10 Unseenlabs launches two new satellites, capable of detecting the presence of any ship
16:53 HD Hyundai opens Electrification Center
16:23 HY2GEN and Deep Wind Offshore enter into partnership
15:43 Eqva sells Havyard Leirvik yard in Norway
15:03 Viasea Shipping plans to build hydrogen-powered container ships
14:33 Beihai Shipbuilding commenced construction of large-scale aquaculture ship “CONSON 2-2”
14:13 TORM purchases eight LR2 vessels
13:42 Haixin Heavy Industries launches the largest submarine cable-laying vessel in China
13:13 Deep-draft seaport of Poronaysk to become the core of an industrial cluster for hydrocarbon fuels, official says
13:02 Erik Thun tanker out of action after funnel fire in Kiel Canal
12:32 Australia restarts port operations after cyberattack
12:07 Yanmar makes first delivery of maritime hydrogen fuel cell system to hybrid passenger ship
11:57 ASCO overhauled ferry vessel "Dagestan"
11:23 CMA CGM posts Q3 2023 financial results
10:41 Elogen, CNRS and Université Paris-Saclay create a joint laboratory to facilitate industrial-scale production of green hydrogen
10:09 LR awards Type Approval to BeHydro for its hydrogen dual-fuel engine