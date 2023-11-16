2023 November 16 15:24

ZIM reports financial results for Q3 2023

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., a global container liner shipping company, announced its consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



Net loss for the third quarter was $2,270 million (compared to net income of $1,166 million in the third quarter of 2022), or a diluted loss per share of $18.904 (compared to diluted earnings per share of $9.66 in the third quarter of 2022). Net loss for the quarter was primarily driven by a non-cash impairment loss of $2,063 million

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $211 million, a year-over-year decrease of 89%

Operating loss (EBIT) for the third quarter was $2,276 million, compared to operating income of $1,544 million in the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBIT loss for the third quarter was $213 million, compared to Adjusted EBIT of $1,554 million in the third quarter of 2022

Revenues for the third quarter were $1,273 million, a year-over-year decrease of 61%

Carried volume in the third quarter was 867 thousand TEUs, a slight year-over-year increase

Average freight rate per TEU in the third quarter was $1,139, a year-over-year decrease of 66%

Net leverage ratio2 of 0.9x as of September 30, 2023, compared to 0.0x as of December 31, 2022; net debt of $1,619 million, compared to net cash of $279 million as of December 31, 2022



