2023 November 15 15:46

Wartsila launches of world-first 4-stroke engine-based ammonia solution

Technology group Wärtsilä has introduced the marine sector’s first commercially available 4-stroke engine-based solution for ammonia fuel, according to the company's release. The new solution enables a significant advance in sustainable shipping operations – during a time in which ship owners are seeking viable options among green fuels. The ammonia solution is now commercially available as part of the Wärtsilä 25 engine platform, which was launched in September 2022.

Viridis Bulk Carriers, the world’s first zero emission shipping company, is intended to be the first shipowner to benefit from the new ammonia solution. The company is a partnership between Amon Maritime, Mosvolds Rederi and Navigare Logistics. Earlier this month, Wärtsilä and Viridis Bulk Carriers signed a Letter of Intent for the Wärtsilä 25 ammonia engine solution, targeting to sign a commercial contract in early 2024. Viridis Bulk Carriers is bringing a ‘green game changer’ to the European short sea bulk market, planning a carbon free transportation service based on a series of ammonia-powered newbuild vessels.

In addition to the engine, the full solution includes an AmmoniaPac fuel gas supply system, the Wärtsilä Ammonia Release Mitigation System (WARMS), and the Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR) for optimal exhaust after-treatment. Safety and efficiency are central to the solution design, maximised by a highly sophisticated automation system and maintenance agreement to ensure safe and efficient onboard operations. The safe and smooth adoption of ammonia as a new fuel for crew members is further supported by dedicated training and 24/7 global support.



Sustainable ammonia is one of the leading candidates in shipping’s search for alternative clean fuels. This new Wärtsilä 25 Ammonia solution can immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70 percent, compared to a similar sized diesel solution, meeting current EU targets until 2050 and even exceeding the IMO target for 2040.



Wärtsilä Marine Power is a global player in power, propulsion and lifecycle solutions for the marine market.