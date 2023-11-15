2023 November 15 11:40

Seaqualize successfully executes first ever offshore transfer lifts on Vineyard Wind 1

First turbine components successfully fast-lifted in the open Atlantic Ocean Dutch heave compensation specialist Seaqualize executed the world’s first offshore transfer lifts of wind turbine components from a heaving supply vessel, according to the company's release.

Their newly developed offshore lifting device, the Heave Chief 1100 is deployed by DEME Offshore US. Together with the feeder barge solution developed by DEME Offshore US with partners Barge Master, Foss Maritime and Seaqualize, and the operators and equipment from GE Renewables, this technology will ensure that the Halliade X 13 MW turbines can be installed year round, to form the first commercial scale wind farm installation project in the USA, Vineyard Wind.

Seaqualize is responsible for executing the fast lift from the barge to the installation vessel, while compensating for heave motions. Never before have such delicate but heavy lifts been done, under safe compensation, and with full active heave control.

The operation DEME Offshore is the first contractor embarking on such an operation, by transporting and installing wind turbine generators for the Vineyard Wind 1 project. Each turbine will be transported in separate components from the supply harbor to DEME’s installation vessel Sea Installer. The project, lead by Avangrid Inc. and CIP, located off the coast of Massachusetts, is a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and meeting clean energy goals by delivering clean energy to 400.000 homes, while offering increasing opportunities for U.S. companies to join, build expertise, add jobs and grow into this market.

Inline Balanced Heave Compensators up to 1100 mT Seaqualize develops and operates inline Balanced Heave Compensators, a next generation lifting tool specifically designed for heavy lift, in-air active load control. Their newest HC1100, is capable of compensating and fast lifting 1100 mT, required to balance turbine components of the 15MW generation.