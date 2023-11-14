2023 November 14 17:39

LNG-fueled Panamax coal carrier Reimei commences operation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Kyuden) today announced a Panamax coal carrier that uses low environmental impact LNG as its main fuel was delivered and started operation on November 14.

In a naming and delivery ceremony held at the Imari Shipyard and Works of Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., the new vessel was named Reimei.

The Reimei, a large LNG-fueled coal carrier, is operated by MOL to transport coal from overseas to Kyuden's coal-fired thermal power plants.

Compared to conventional marine fuel, LNG can reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) such as carbon dioxide (CO2) by about 30%, sulfur oxides (SOx) by about 100%, and nitrogen oxides (NOx) by about 80%.

The Reimei departed from Imari Port on November 14 for shore-to-ship bunkering at Tobata Port in Fukuoka Prefecture on November 15, where it will receive fuel directly from the onshore LNG shipping terminal.

In the future, ship-to-ship bunkering from an LNG bunkering vessel can also be adopted as a way for the vessel to receive fuel.

MOL and Kyuden proactively work to ensure both continued, reliable transport of energy resources and reduction of environmental impact.