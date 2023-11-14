2023 November 14 14:24

President of Indonesia inaugurates Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar plant

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, and Indonesia’s state-owned utility company, PLN have inaugurated the 145 megawatt (MWac) (192MWp). Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia, the largest in the Southeast Asia region, according to Masdar's release.

Cirata is Masdar’s first floating PV project and its first renewable energy project in the Southeast Asian market. Built on a 250-hectare plot of the Cirata Reservoir, in the West Java province, it will power 50,000 homes and offset 214,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Masdar and PLN NP recently signed an MOU to develop Phase II of Cirata with up to 500MW additional capacity, following a regulatory development from the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Indonesia that that has increased the portion of water that can be covered, for renewable energy uses, to a maximum of 20 percent.

Established in 2006, Masdar is active in more than 40 countries with a total electricity generation capacity of more than 20GW. It has invested, or committed to invest, in worldwide projects with a combined value of more than US$30 billion with ambitious growth plans to reach 100GW and 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.