2023 November 14 13:43

Capital Product Partners acqures 11 newbuild LNG carriers for $3.1 billion

Capital Product Partners L.P. has entered into an umbrella agreement with Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. and Capital GP L.L.C. providing for the acquisition of the following 11 newbuild LNG carriers (“LNG/C”) from Capital Maritime for a total acquisition price of $3,130.0 million:

Two stroke MEGA Mark III Flex 174,000 Cubic Meters (“CBM”) built/under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., South Korea collectively (“Hyundai”)

The vessels will be purchased through the acquisition of 100% of the equity interests in the applicable vessel-owning company. The vessel-owning companies of the LNG/Cs Alcaios I, Antaios I, Athlos and Archon will be acquired.



Capital Product Partners L.P., a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 22 vessels, including seven latest generation LNG carrier vessels, 12 Neo-Panamax container vessels and three Panamax container vessels.