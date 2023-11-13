  • Home
  • News
  • Beihai Shipbuilding commenced construction of large-scale aquaculture ship “CONSON 2-2”
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 November 13 14:33

    Beihai Shipbuilding commenced construction of large-scale aquaculture ship “CONSON 2-2”

    On November 10th, the construction starting ceremony for Intelligent Fisheries large-scale aquaculture vessel No. 003 “CONSON 2-2” built for CONSON CSSC (Qingdao) Ocean Technology Co., Ltd. was held in CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., according to iMarine.

    This vessel is the “sister” vessel of Qingdao Conson Development Intelligent Fishery Large-scale Aquaculture Vessel No. 002 “CONSON 2-1”, which was commenced on September 8. With the same technical parameters, and it is a new type of vessel based on the construction and operation of “CONSON 2-1”, the world’s first 100,000-ton-class smart fishery large-scale aquaculture vessel. “It is a new type of vessel which is upgraded on the basis of the construction and operation of Guoxin No. 1, the first 100,000-ton intelligent fishery large-scale aquaculture vessel in the world.

    On May 27, 2023, CONSON CSSC (Qingdao) Ocean Technology Co., Ltd. and Beihai Shipbuilding held the signing ceremony for the construction of the world’s first 150,000-ton intelligent fishery large-scale aquaculture workboats – “CONSON 2-1” and “CONSON 2-2”. “CONSON 2-1” and “CONSON 2-2”. “Guoxin 2-1” and “Guoxin 2-2” are the second and third aquaculture vessels in the series of intelligent fishery large-scale aquaculture vessels, and the investment in the project is about 632 million RMB for a single vessel.

    The ship has a length of 244.9 meters, a displacement of 142,000 tons, a total of 21 aquaculture compartments, and a culture water body of nearly 100,000 cubic meters, and carries out the aquaculture of famous and high-quality fish species such as yellow croaker in the mode of “ship-carrying compartments” with a design of an annual output of 3,700 tons of high-quality fish. Meanwhile, the preparatory work for the new vessel types “Conson 2-4” and “Conson 2-5”, which have the function of deep water extraction and can cultivate cold-water fish such as Atlantic salmon, is also being pushed forward in full swing.

    The world’s first 100,000-ton intelligent aquaculture ship, Conson No 1, was launched from Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co on Jan 25 after 392 days of construction. The vessel invests about 450 million yuan, with a length of 249.9 meters, a displacement of 130,000 tons, 15 aquaculture chambers, and nearly 90,000 cubic meters of aquaculture water, and carries out the aquaculture of famous and high-quality aquaculture fish species such as yellowtail, grouper, Atlantic salmon, yellowtail and etc. in the mode of “ship-carrying cabin aquaculture”, and is designed to annually produce 3,700 tons of high-quality fish. The farm ship can effectively utilize the deep and distant sea suitable for long-term cruise-type farming, to avoid typhoons, red tides and other natural disasters, also known as the “mobile sea ranch”.

    “CONSON 1” is the experiment and exploration of deep-sea aquaculture, while “CONSON 2-1” and “CONSON 2-2”, which started construction one after another, are the new “PRO” version of the mobile sea ranch. The new “PRO” version, with more than 160 optimizations and upgrades to the overall design of the vessel, functional zoning, new energy utilization, etc., marks the entry of the large-scale aquaculture vessel for deep-sea intelligent fishery into the 2.0 era.

    The whole design of the vessel has been optimized and improved in terms of structure, compartments, systems and equipments. Compared with Vessel No.1, there are 4 additional circular runway culture compartments and 2 independent culture compartments, and the volume of cultured water has been increased by about 16,000m³; the culture and processing systems have been newly designed and laid out, and the production and processing flow has been made more scientific and reasonable; the newly added solar photovoltaic system has effectively reduced the ship’s energy consumption; the design crew has been increased by 25 persons, which The fish production and processing capacity has been improved; the cabin structure has been adjusted from four to three layers, and the main equipment has been upgraded and strengthened in terms of both quantity and parameters.

    With the construction of “CONSON 2-2” officially started, the project has been fully transferred to the stage of actual ship construction. In the future, Beihai Shipbuilding will carefully lay out the plan and tasks, coordinate the planning of resources, and solidly promote the basic management to ensure that the upgraded version of the new type of aquaculture vessels will be delivered on schedule and with high quality.

    The world’s first 300,000-ton-class aquaculture vessel developed by Qingdao Conson Development Co, has also received a certificate of approval in principle from China Classification Society (CCS). Therefore, Qingdao Conson Development Co, is launching the R&D and design of the 300,000-ton-class super-large aquaculture vessel, and has carried out the model tests on wave resistance and the swaying of aquaculture tanks.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 November 13

18:07 New land port linking China's Xizang with Nepal opens
17:34 China increases resale of the super-chilled fuel to other Asian buyers
17:28 Ocean Yield buys two Suezmaxes
17:10 Unseenlabs launches two new satellites, capable of detecting the presence of any ship
16:53 HD Hyundai opens Electrification Center
16:23 HY2GEN and Deep Wind Offshore enter into partnership
15:43 Eqva sells Havyard Leirvik yard in Norway
15:03 Viasea Shipping plans to build hydrogen-powered container ships
14:33 Beihai Shipbuilding commenced construction of large-scale aquaculture ship “CONSON 2-2”
14:13 TORM purchases eight LR2 vessels
13:42 Haixin Heavy Industries launches the largest submarine cable-laying vessel in China
13:13 Deep-draft seaport of Poronaysk to become the core of an industrial cluster for hydrocarbon fuels, official says
13:02 Erik Thun tanker out of action after funnel fire in Kiel Canal
12:32 Australia restarts port operations after cyberattack
12:07 Yanmar makes first delivery of maritime hydrogen fuel cell system to hybrid passenger ship
11:57 ASCO overhauled ferry vessel "Dagestan"
11:23 CMA CGM posts Q3 2023 financial results
10:41 Elogen, CNRS and Université Paris-Saclay create a joint laboratory to facilitate industrial-scale production of green hydrogen
10:09 LR awards Type Approval to BeHydro for its hydrogen dual-fuel engine

2023 November 12

15:09 Babcock signs £750 million contract to deliver future submarine capability at Devonport
14:17 CCS issues the first type approval certificate of methanol engine to Wartsila
13:53 Seaspan makes significant infrastructure investments to expand ship repair operations
13:42 U.S. provides $125 million loan for Elefsina Shipyard upgrades in Greece
11:31 BW Sirocco Holdings AS to launch recommended voluntary offer to acquire shares in BW Ideol AS
10:40 Yang Ming publishes financial report for Q3 2023
09:28 Air Products to build Europe’s largest blue hydrogen plant

2023 November 11

16:07 Monjasa buys two tankers as floating storage for West Africa
15:43 Hanwha Ocean contracted to build two new Navy frigates
14:31 EPS orders more ammonia-fuelled bulkers at Behai Shipbuilding
14:31 Novarium and the Port of Barcelona partner to build a vision for the blue economy
12:19 The UK Dep't of Transport selects Cummins Inc. for its methanol vessel retrofit project
10:12 HMM Q3 net income nosedives 96% to $72.3 million on lower shipping rates

2023 November 10

18:07 Incat offers innovative Zero Emission ships to the world ferry market
17:35 Wartsila and Seaspan transform maritime operations with SmartDock autodocking system
17:20 Greek and Chinese companies own 34% of the global fleet’s cargo capacity
17:04 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 222 bln-won order for oil tankers in Liberia
16:47 Maersk and MSC’s dissolution of 2M shifts up another gear - Alphaliner
16:14 NYK launches seventh LNG-fueled PCTC
16:02 LEMSCO: Industry first methanol-powered green shipping fund
15:44 Study reveals Pilbara potential for ammonia as a clean shipping fuel
15:12 Port Canaveral breaks record with 6.8 mln cruise passengers in 2023
12:43 Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach to make $60 million available for zero-emission trucks
11:42 Damen Green Solutions and Bawat A/S joint venture marks official signing for Mobile Ballast Water Management Systems
10:24 Port of Seattle completes record 2023 cruise season
09:56 Port of Tallinn starts operating LNG quay in Pakrineeme harbour

2023 November 9

18:04 APM Terminals Pipavav standalone net profit rises 52% to INR 1,071.32 in Q2 ended on 30th September 2023
17:36 Nuclear icebreaker Ural departs Baltic Shipyard’s outfitting dock to arrive at its home port of Murmansk on Nov 14
17:24 Neoline Armateur starts construction of its very first sailing ro-ro vessel
17:04 Australian protesters prevent Israeli ship from docking at Melbourne port
16:44 Gunvor USA successfully increases borrowing base facility to US $1.6 billion
16:23 Liquid Wind, Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Siemens Energy and Topsoe solidify partnership to accelerate eFuel production capacity
16:12 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 45, 2023
15:43 CODELCO, NBP, Oshima Shipbuilding and Sumitomo Corporation sign MoU on world’s first zero CO2 emissions Handymax bulk carrier
15:13 Brazil estimates Natal port expansion to cost $250 million
14:43 Port of Oslo gets PERS-certified for the second time
14:23 MSC holds naming ceremony for 24,000 TEU MSC Türkiye
13:32 Vale to install Anemoi Rotor Sails on world’s largest ore carrier
13:02 Shell sues Greenpeace for $2.1 million after boarding oil vessel
12:41 NAVTOR and Voyager Worldwide to merge
12:14 Bureau Veritas named key partner in the procurement and construction of Anma offshore wind in Korea
11:43 Excelerate Energy and Petrobangla sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
11:23 COSCO opts for Smart Air for WTG foundation installation vessel
10:41 Varamar and COSCO Shipping agree commercial partnership to boost respective trades
10:25 Hapag-Lloyd decreases earnings in first nine months of 2023
09:49 Varamar and COSCO Shipping agree commercial partnership to boost respective trades

2023 November 8

18:07 CULINES enhances its VGX service with upsized vessels and providing direct coverage from Nhava Sheva to Middle East
17:41 Suez Canal signs $15.6 billion deal to produce green hydrogen
17:23 Kongsberg Maritime and Solstad Offshore to collaborate on decarbonisation technologies
16:58 Auramarine signs distributor agreement with THB Verhoef for AFE solution to enhance fuel efficiency
16:25 The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation commits $553 million to port infrastructure in Colombo, Sri Lanka