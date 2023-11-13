2023 November 13 13:42

Haixin Heavy Industries launches the largest submarine cable-laying vessel in China

November 9, the cable-laying vessel “Qifan 19” was officially launched, the ship is independently designed by China, according to iMarine.

“Qifan 19” was built by Jiangsu Haixin Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. for Zhejiang Qiming Marine Power Engineering Co. The vessel has a length of 108.6 meters, a width of 37.2 meters, a design draft of 6 meters, a displacement of 24,000 tons, and a cable loading capacity of 10,000 tons for a single turntable, making it the largest cable operating vessel in China in terms of displacement and cable carrying capacity.

During the underwater operation, “Qifan 19” adopts China’s self-developed towed water spray burying plow. By pumping the high-pressure water jet, in the seabed plowing a 4.5 m deep trench, compared with the traditional buried plow excavation depth is deeper, so as to protect the submarine cable from ship anchors or marine organisms damage.

The ship was first assembled with suspension chain line cable laying, breaking through the constant tension, constant speed cable laying construction of new technology, new technology, with 4 moorings, 1 set of main traction, 1 set of power positioning system of cable laying construction navigation and positioning mode, power positioning DP operation capability ahead of the world’s mainstream marine cable ship.

Also, “Qifan 19” assembled with the largest buried 4 meters buried plow, 60 tons of gantry receiving and discharging system, 50 tons of cranes and other professional cable construction equipment, a number of equipment for the first domestic first set, filling the blank of China’s far-reaching offshore electric power engineering construction field, opening a new chapter in the development of cable construction equipment technology.