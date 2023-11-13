2023 November 13 12:07

Yanmar makes first delivery of maritime hydrogen fuel cell system to hybrid passenger ship

Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (Yanmar PT), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd, has made its first delivery of its newly commercialized maritime hydrogen fuel cell system, introduced in August 2023. This system was supplied to the passenger ship HANARIA, operated by MOTENA-Sea, a company backed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and other investors, according to the company's release.

The HANARIA, Japan's first hybrid passenger ship to use both hydrogen and biodiesel, represents a significant breakthrough in achieving carbon neutrality. This innovative vessel operates with an onboard electric propulsion system that powers the ship’s drive using generated electricity. Yanmar PT took charge of the ship's comprehensive power system design, incorporating two hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, biodiesel generators, power management system, propulsion equipment, remote monitoring, and other elements.

The Yanmar Group is advancing the YANMAR GREEN CHALLENGE 2050 to realize a sustainable society. Yanmar PT will continue to provide environmentally friendly solutions to support its customers' decarbonization efforts.



With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components — Yanmar’s global business operations span seven domains.