2023 November 12 15:09

Babcock signs £750 million contract to deliver future submarine capability at Devonport

Babcock International Group (Babcock), the international defence company, has signed a four-year £750 million contract with the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA), to deliver the infrastructure required to support and sustain the UK’s submarines for decades to come, the Company said in its news release.



As part of the major infrastructure programme underway at the Devonport site, Babcock will deliver substantial upgrades to existing infrastructure that will support the future capability of the Royal Navy and the UK’s Defence Nuclear Enterprise.



The contract for the delivery of infrastructure to support submarine maintenance includes a dock, logistics and modern support facilities, and underpins the wider role Babcock plays in sustaining the entirety of the UK submarine fleet.



Crucial to the UK submarine programme, the contract forms part of the site-wide infrastructure upgrade programme at Devonport to enable the ongoing delivery of base maintenance periods and deep maintenance projects for current and future classes of submarine, including nuclear defuel.



The construction programme is one of the largest of its kind and highlights the MOD’s investment being made at the Devonport site, the skills and capability this brings to the city and region, and the ongoing commitment to protect our nation. The major infrastructure programme will see a further 1,000 construction roles created as the construction phase of the programme continues to ramp up over the coming year. Supporting Babcock on 10 Dock are delivery partners Costain and Mott Macdonald, and main works contractor Kier BAM, bringing world-class infrastructure delivery experience to this important programme.