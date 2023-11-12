2023 November 12 09:28

Air Products to build Europe’s largest blue hydrogen plant

Air Products will build, own and operate a carbon capture and carbon dioxide (CO2) treatment facility at its existing hydrogen production plant in Rotterdam. The facility is expected to be on-stream in 2026 and once operational will be the largest blue hydrogen plant in Europe, the Port of Rotterdam Authority said.



Hydrogen is called 'blue' when the CO2 from production of hydrogen is captured to be stored. The resulting blue hydrogen product will serve ExxonMobil’s Rotterdam refinery and additional customers via Air Products' hydrogen pipeline network system.



The captured CO2 will be transported to depleted gas fields in the North Sea and where it will be permanently stored at a depth of more than three kilometers beneath the seabed. The plant will therefore be connected to the Porthos system.



Porthos allows Air Products to more than halve its CO2 emissions in the port of Rotterdam. At the same time, Air Products is working hard to further decarbonize its own activities and those of its customers by realizing plans to make green hydrogen available from imported renewable energy in the port of Rotterdam.