2023 November 11 16:07

Monjasa buys two tankers as floating storage for West Africa

Monjasa recently took delivery of the two vessels Monjasa Leader (formerly Cabo San Antonio) in Algeciras, Spain, and Monjasa Refiner (formerly Saturn) in Bremerhaven, Germany, respectively. Both tankers were then dry docked for renewal surveys, name change and subsequent hull blasting and painting matching the Monjasa fleet design, Seatrade Maritime reported.



“The Monjasa Leader becomes our largest fleet member and represents our single most important tanker acquisition ever. Given the limited opportunities of storing fuel products ashore, our floating storage solution is the backbone of our West Africa marine fuels operations and allows for our supply tankers to frequently go alongside the vessel to load cargo,” said Group Shipping Director, Torben Maigaard Nielsen.



“Providing maritime end-to-end logistics in West Africa is a challenging task, but we are confident that our two new vessels bring the efficiency and flexibility needed,” he added.



Monjasa’s fleet of owned vessels has increased to 13 vessels from five since 2018 to meet specialist operational standards, and at the same time lowering overall operating costs.



The company has also expanded its technical ship management capacity, through further development of the in-house company, Montec, which today comprises 20+ maritime specialists based in Dubai.



Overall, the Middle East & Africa accounts for 27% of Monjasa’s total volume of 6.4m tonnes of bunkers supplied in 2022, while Monjasa’s fleet comprises some 30 tankers and barges deployed worldwide.