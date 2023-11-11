2023 November 11 14:31

EPS orders more ammonia-fuelled bulkers at Behai Shipbuilding

CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding inked three plus four ammonia ready bulk carriers with Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), Seatrade Maritime reported.



The contract consists of three firmed and four optional orders of 210,000 dwt ammonia-dual fuel bulk carriers, adding to three of the same type of vessels signed in September this year.



Acquiring the new vessel construction order will further strengthen the cooperation relationship and enlarge the collaboration scope between Eastern Pacific Shipping and Beihai Shipbuilding, commented Beihai Shipbuilding.



Tod date, Eastern Pacific Shipping has expressed intention to build a total of 10 vessels at Beihai Shipbuilding.