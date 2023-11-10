2023 November 10 18:07

Incat offers innovative Zero Emission ships to the world ferry market

Incat Tasmania has unveiled new plans to do for short sea ferry services what Boeing did for the aviation industry, but with zero emissions, according to the company's release.

Led by its founder and world-renowned ferry builder Robert Clifford, Incat has been a world leader in the passenger and vehicle fast ferry market for four decades.

Incat led the development of large vehicle carrying catamarans in the 1990’s and is once again showing what’s possible by constructing the world’s largest lightweight battery electric ferry with a capacity to carry more than 2000 passengers and 225 vehicles.

Battery electric propulsion coupled with lightweight aluminium constructed ships on shorter sea routes will be the choice to cut emissions.



