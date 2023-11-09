2023 November 9 17:04

Australian protesters prevent Israeli ship from docking at Melbourne port

A pro-Palestine protest by around 300 people forced Israeli shipping line ZIM to reschedule the arrival of a cargo ship into the Port of Melbourne, according to World Socialist Web Site.

For almost 12 hours, demonstrators occupied the road leading to the Victorian International Container Terminal (VICT), preventing trucks, some carrying ZIM containers, from accessing the port.



ZIM, Israel’s largest shipping company last month reaffirmed its commitment to serving the “national needs of Israel,” offering the Netanyahu regime all of its ships and infrastructure for the country’s onslaught against Gaza.

Those participating in the protest included members of the Palestinian community, as well as students, young people and activists.

This action is part of an international wave of protests, with expanding mass rallies in cities throughout the globe, including a 40,000-strong event in Melbourne on Sunday.