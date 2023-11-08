2023 November 8 18:07

CULINES enhances its VGX service with upsized vessels and providing direct coverage from Nhava Sheva to Middle East

CULines, in collaboration with ESL, KMTC, and RCL, to upgrade the VGX service.

The revamped VGX service will commence on 5th September 2023 from Ho Chi Minh. SWIt will be helmed with 6 vessels of sizing ranging from 4,500 to 5,500 TEU on a 42-day round voyage. The new VGX service rotation will enhance the service coverage and provide a fast transit between Southeast Asia and India/Middle East.

The main features of the new VGX service are:

1.Vietnam/Thailand/Malaysia direct service to India and Middle East

•The only direct service in the market connecting Ho Chi Minh and the Middle East.

•The only direct service in the market connecting Laem Chabang and Sohar, Oman.

2.Fast connection between West coast of India and the Middle East

•Additional Westbound Nhava Sheva call, enabling a direct service from West coast India to the Middle East.

3.Direct Reefer service from Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia to West coast India and Middle East in both directions

•Reefer service for cargo such as ginger, coconuts, and other perishable goods.

4.Transshipment service

•From Ho Chi Minh/Laem Chabang/Port Klang to Hamad via Jebel Ali.

•From Japan/Korea/Taiwan to West coast India and Middle East via Port Klang.

The new VGX service rotation is Ho Chi Minh – Laem Chabang – Port Klang (Westport) – Nhava Sheva – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Sohar – Nhava Sheva – Port Klang (Westport) – Ho Chi Minh.