2023 November 8 17:23

Kongsberg Maritime and Solstad Offshore to collaborate on decarbonisation technologies

Kongsberg Maritime and Solstad Offshore have entered into a collaboration agreement to identify and trial decarbonisation technologies across Solstad’s fleet, according to the company's release.

The companies will work together to identify and utilise Kongsberg Maritime products and services to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions on Solstad vessels. The agreement will also investigate the use of other new, digital technologies to drive operational efficiency.

The Solstad fleet comprises about 40 modern ships operating worldwide, and all ships have equipment from Kongsberg Maritime onboard. The company is one of the largest offshore shipping companies in the World.





