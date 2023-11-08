2023 November 8 16:58

Auramarine signs distributor agreement with THB Verhoef for AFE solution to enhance fuel efficiency

Auramarine, the leading provider of fuel supply systems for the marine, power and process industries, announced a representative agreement with the Dutch company THB Verhoef.

The agreement will see THB Verhoef become an official sales agent and distributor for the Benelux region and Greece, selling and promoting Auramarine’s newly launched Auramarine Fuel Economiser (AFE) solution, including spare parts and installation services, according to the company's release.



Auramarine AFE is a data collection solution that enables ship owners and operators to proactively analyse and identify where fuel consumption and emissions can be reduced, delivering savings of between 5% and 20%. – The AFE monitors and measures the entire fuel consumption of vessels across a whole fleet, collecting data from fuel and power-related systems on board. It also reduces complexities and makes data collection easy for accurate reporting purposes in line with environmental regulations such as the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

The AFE is an independent system and can be applied to any vessel regardless of the engine or fuel supply system that it is using. It can be integrated into most onboard systems and can be retrofitted in as little as two days.





