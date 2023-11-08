2023 November 8 13:22

Babcock secures record number of new contracts

Babcock’s LGE business, the world leader in marine liquefied gas solutions, has seen significant success so far this year after winning more than 40 contracts and delivering more than 50 projects, according to the company's release.

The record number of new contracts this year are for the design and supply of cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for marine transportation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Ethane and CO2, all using in-house developed and patented or patent-pending technology.

The company has also delivered over 50 projects across the range of solutions including ecoVGC, ecoSMRT, ecoETHN and ecoFGSS for installation on gas carriers for global shipowners.

This news follows the announcement that the business won a milestone contract from a shipowner in South Korea to deliver its pioneering ecoCO2 cargo handling system for two 22,000m³ liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers.

In addition, Babcock’s LGE business secured Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for its ecoCO2 system during Gastech 2023 in Singapore, representing another substantial milestone in the company’s world-wide sales of its environmentally focussed liquefied gas cargo handling technology.



Babcock’s LGE business continues to innovate in both hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon liquefied gases and are currently focussed on the developing markets for CO2 transportation, zero carbon fuel solutions, the growing ammonia carrier market, plus continuously improving its existing technologies to offer the most efficient solutions to its customers.