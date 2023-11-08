2023 November 8 11:49

Ascenz Marorka deploys its Smart Shipping solution on a first vessel in the Brunei Gas Carriers fleet

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT company, has signed a contract with Brunei Gas Carriers to provide its Amadi vessel with a comprehensive range of digital maritime services designed for LNG carriers (LNGC), according to the company's release.

Encompassing the full spectrum of Ascenz Marorka’s Smart Shipping solution, this contract includes on-board data collection, regulatory reporting, performance management services, LNG cargo and operation optimisation and weather routing. Ascenz Marorka's digital solution, which will be installed on the vessel by the end of this year, provides multiple advantages, in terms of cost savings, operational efficiency and environmental impact, including:

Enhanced operational efficiency: The digital tool streamlines data collection and reporting, reducing manual errors and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. This leads to smoother operations, quicker turnarounds and reduced administrative overhead.

Optimized cargo management: The LNG cargo management features provide real-time insights into cargo conditions and status, allowing the user company to make informed decisions, reduce fuel waste and ensure the safety and quality of the cargo.

Weather routing: This module defines optimal shipping routes in response to changing weather conditions, thus minimizing fuel consumption and ensuring safe, efficient journeys. This standalone software is complemented by the professional services provided by Ascenz Marorka’s Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centre.

Performance management services: The digital platform offers continuous vessel monitoring to optimize its performance and reduce fuel consumption, ultimately contributing to substantial cost savings.



Ascenz Marorka, a GTT brand, is a leading provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering the one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platform for ship owners and charterers around the world. Ascenz Marorka portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, ESG and Regulatory Reporting, Operational Reporting and Weather Routing.

Brunei Gas Carriers Sendirian Berhad (BGC) was established in 1998 and is a joint venture company incorporated in Brunei Darussalam by the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Shell Gas B.V. and Diamond Gas Carriers B.V. BGC currently owns four A-Class vessels (Arkat, Amali, Amani and Amadi) ranging from 137,000 m3 to 154,800 m3. Currently, the business opportunities for BGC are centered on the provision of services to BLNG. Further to that, BGC aspires to develop its services and expand beyond the delivery of LNG.